VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is partnering again with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the 13th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest.
"The local tradition invites people to capture the beauty of Valdosta on camera," arts center representatives said in a statement.
The 2021 photo contest sponsors are Coleman Talley and Valdosta Main Street.
The contest categories are:
– Arts & Architecture: Public art/sculptures, urban design, cityscapes and landmarks.
– Daily Life: Working/learning from home, new hobbies or projects. Capturing experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
– People's Choice Adult: "Don't have a photo that fits those categories? We love seeing each and every beautiful photo captured in our community."
– People's Choice Youth: The public will vote on the Youth Best in Show.
Photos entered into the photo contest will be printed on canvas wrap and hung in the Tillman Gallery of the art center. A $12 fee for one photo or $20 fee for two photos will be applied to have photos printed on the canvas, center representatives said.
Interested individuals are welcome to submit up to two entries; however, all photographs must be taken within the Lowndes County limits. Entries must be electronically submitted to ajohnson@valdostacity.com by May 14; they will be displayed in the Tillman Gallery beginning June 14.
A reception will be held at the Turner Center June 14 to kick off the People’s Choice voting, which runs through July 14.
Overall winners and honorable mentions for the adult photos and the overall best of show award for youth will be announced at a reception at the arts center, 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 19. A $200 cash prize will be awarded to first-place winners in each category. Three honorable mentions will be selected, one for each category. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award. A youth honorable mention will also be recognized.
All photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 28. Winning photos will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various city locations. All other photos will be returned to the photographer following the contest.
No professional skills or special equipment required to enter.
For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787 or the city’s public information office, (229) 259-3548.
Complete application online.
More Information: http://www.valdostacity.com/valdosta-peoples-choice-photo-contest.
