VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta partners again with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the 12th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest.
The local tradition invites people to capture the beauty of Valdosta on camera, city officials said.
Photo contest sponsors are Coleman Talley and Valdosta Main Street.
Photos entered into the photo contest will be printed on canvas wrap and hung in the Art Center's Tillman Gallery. A $12 fee for one photo or $20 fee for two photos will be applied to have photos printed on canvas, city officials said.
Interested individuals are welcome to submit up to two entries; however, all photographs must be taken within the Lowndes County limits. Entries must be electronically submitted to ajohnson@valdostacity.com by May 15. They will be displayed in the Center’s Tillman Gallery beginning June 15.
A reception will be held June 15 at the Turner Center to kick off the people’s choice voting, which runs through July 15. For four weeks, the public can view and vote for their favorite photo entries.
Overall winners and honorable mentions for the adult photos and the overall best of show award for youth will be announced at a reception at the arts center, 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 20. Monetary prizes will be awarded to all winners, city officials said.
The 2020 photo contest will continue to feature a category for younger photographers ages 16 and younger.
All photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 29. Winning photos will also become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various city locations. All other photos will be returned to the photographer following the contest.
No professional skills or special equipment is required to enter.
For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787 or the city’s public information office, (229) 259-3548.
Applications may also be downloaded from http://www.valdostacity.com/valdosta-peoples-choice-photo-contest.
