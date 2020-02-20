Pensecola punks Nascar Noir to play

VALDOSTA – Nascar Noir will be making a pit stop in Valdosta Sunday drafting off their album release victory lap.
The Pensacola punk band’s first full-length record, “American Crowbar,” was released Feb. 18 on all major streaming platforms.
According to the band’s press release, the lyrics tackle “church drama,” “the de-industrialized South” and “an obsessive wavering between moral purity and pragmatism.”
They last performed in Valdosta under the lead singer’s name “Marona.” The band got the name from lead singer Nate Marona’s zine which is published under the same name.
“I like Nascar Noir as a name because it alludes to Southern gothic but modernizes it a bit,” Marona stated. “All that Southern gothic stuff feels very much trapped in the past and explores themes that feel outdated, but noir still feels like a relevant genre in my opinion because of its working class roots and urban settings.”
The upcoming show will be Feb. 23 at the Valdosta DIY House. Doors open 6 p.m.
The Valdosta DIY House is open to the public but is a private home. The address is available via direct message to the Valdosta DIY House on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information on the Valdosta DIY House or Nascar Noir email valdostadiyhouse@gmail.com or visit nascarnoir.bandcamp.com.
