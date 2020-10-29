VALDOSTA – South Georgia Pecan and the Valdosta Early College Academy have partnered to benefit students in diverse ways.
The 12th annual holiday pecan sale is hosted online to raise proceeds for VECA students. All of the money raised by purchasing South Georgia Pecan products online goes to the students, organizers said.
Available items include a signature assortment, the Spectacular Seven, the one-pound gift box, Taste of Pecans, the Crowd Pleaser and a two-pound gift box.
The partnership between South Georgia Pecan and VECA was formed shortly after the academy was established in 2008.
“We are so appreciative of the support of South Georgia Pecan,” said Brian Gerber, one of VECA’s three founding members.
“Without their longstanding support, we know that these students would not be able to achieve at the high levels they do because they would not have an enriched classroom environment to support their learning.”
Funding helps with purchasing iPads given to entering sixth graders to keep for the remainder of their VECA career.
Money also goes toward buying resource materials and financing an annual trip to Washington, D.C., for eighth graders.
Gerber said students are able to spend one week in Washington, D.C., to gain knowledge about government operations, United States history and citizen rights and responsibilities.
“In large part because of the skillful teachers, dedicated administration and funding support to make the academic vision of the school a reality, VECA students are able to excel academically and enroll at (Valdosta State University) as juniors in high school,” he said.
“After college, many of these students will establish their families here and give back to the community their time, talents and treasures. It is this strong support that feeds upon itself and cycles back within the community to strengthen it and make the Valdosta area a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
The pecan fundraiser ends Dec. 13.
VECA’s website, myveca.org, is the sole web location for purchasing South Georgia Pecan products online, Gerber said.
Call Gerber at (229) 333-5353 for more information or to get assistance with ordering.
