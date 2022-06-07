VALDOSTA – The Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center and Lowndes County Relay for Life are partnering to host an event for cancer survivors and their caregivers June 17.
Attendees will be provided dinner, entertainment and giveaways, and the chance “to celebrate life with fellow cancer survivors,” according to hospital officials.
Emily Wetherington, Pearlman Cancer Center administrative director, said the celebration provides an opportunity for people living with a history of cancer to connect with each other, celebrate milestones and recognize the people who have supported them along the way.
“This year’s event is made possible by generous donations from local businesses as well as volunteers from both SGMC and Relay for Life. For people who have battled cancer, their challenges do not end when their treatment ends,” she said.
“Moving forward as a survivor is accompanied by many new struggles. As cancer survivors navigate new challenges, many of the support systems they had throughout treatment change, making adjusting to their new normal exceptionally challenging and isolating.”
SGMC officials expressed the importance of regular screenings to continue the upward trend of cancer survivors. They further elaborated that cancer screening guidelines assist in early detection, ultimately increasing a person's chance of survival.
Registration is required and can be completed at sgmc.org.
