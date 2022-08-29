Pearce named interim VP of university advancement

VALDOSTA – Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, has named Blake Pearce interim vice president for university advancement and chief executive officer of VSU Foundation, beginning Sept. 1.
Pearce is the dean of the College of the Arts at VSU, university officials said in a statement.
“Blake is a long-time difference maker at VSU, building strong relationships with many of our donors and alumni,” Carvajal said. “The College of the Arts has seen tremendous growth under his leadership and I look forward to seeing the impact Blake will have in his new role. “
Before being named dean in 2013, Pearce was a professor of art who served as head of the Department of Art. He first joined the faculty at VSU in 1991. He is also a big supporter of Blazer Athletics and other academic departments on campus.
“This university has been an important part of my life for more than 30 years,” Pearce said. “To continue serving VSU, our students, alumni and donors in this new capacity is an honor. I am excited to work with the VSU Foundation Board, Alumni Association and division employees to provide academic and scholarship opportunities for our students.”
Pearce received a bachelor of fine arts from Valdosta State College in 1983, a master of arts from Ball State University in 1986 and a master of fine arts from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1989. He will serve in this interim role through June 30, 2023.
John Crawford is the current vice president for university advancement and chief executive officer of VSU Foundation. He is taking a position in the private sector.
Michael Schmidt, current associate dean and professor of art, will step in as interim dean in the College of the Arts.
