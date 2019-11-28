Peach State Summer Theatre names 2020 shows

VALDOSTA – Peach State Summer Theatre will be searching for the owner of a missing slipper, revisiting the songs of a hilarious girl-pop group and warning of trouble in River City in 2020.
The 2020 PSST! season has been announced and the shows are Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" and Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."
"Cinderella" is scheduled to open June 5. In the late 1950s, legendary Broadway creators Richard Rodgers, music, and Oscar Hammerstein II, book and lyrics, adapted Cinderella into a musical for television. The original 1957 live TV production starred Julie Andrews in the starring role. Another generation became even more familiar with the 1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role; it was rebroadcast on an annual basis for nearly a decade. A third version was produced for television in the 1990s starring Brandy Norwood in the title role with Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is scheduled to open June 19. In 2013, PSST! created a word-of-mouth sensation with the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Sandwiched between "The Sound of Music" and Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," PSST! producers worried "Wonderettes" would be a tough sell. They need not have worried. The story of a 1950s girl group that reunites 10 years later in the '60s was a hit. It brought repeat audiences and sold-out shows in 2013. "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is the sequel with the girls returning to their high school in the late 1960s and then again in the 1970s for their 20th class reunion, featuring hit songs from both eras.
"The Music Man" is scheduled to open June 26. Meredith Willson did it all. He wrote the book and lyrics and composed the music to this beloved Broadway classic about the con man Harold Hill's efforts to sell band uniforms and instruments to a sleepy midwestern town. The Tony Award-winning show is filled with well-known songs such as "(Ya Got) Trouble," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Till There Was You," etc.
Once all three shows open, they will play in rotating repertory through mid July, according to PSST! representatives. All three shows will be performed in Sawyer Theatre in the Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
PSST! representatives say season tickets will be available soon. The 2020 season represents 30 years of summer musical theatre being produced by VSU Theatre & Design. PSST! has long been designated the official music theatre of Georgia. The Valdosta Daily Times has been PSST!'s corporate sponsor for more than a decade.
