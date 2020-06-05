VALDOSTA – Omega Calhoun stresses a peaceful protest planned for Saturday will be just that.
Peaceful.
Calhoun is the creator of We Can't Breathe Americans Against Brutality. He said his and his organization's mission involves more than just police brutality; it's against racism as a whole.
“It's against racism in our legal system. It's against those that pose to represent the people yet only represent their donors. I'm against businesses that target us as consumers but support racial divide. This is my purpose and the will of tired people,” Calhoun said.
Having their “white sisters and brothers” standing side by side is a must for ending racism, he said.
“It must be acknowledged that the problem began in 1619 with white Americans bringing us here as slaves by the millions. Over 400 years of oppression and transgressions,” Calhoun said. “White Americans have to join us to fight this fight because it started with white Americans, it has to end with white Americans.”
He compared the treatment of black people in America to a dog that has repeatedly been abused for the color of its skin.
“But now that same dog is fed up and is fighting back to be treated equal,” Calhoun said.
Along with a peaceful demonstration featuring guest speakers, voter registration will be available at the event because Calhoun said a lot of things can be changed if you get the right people in power.
“Enough is Enough” will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
Organizers ask participants to wear white or black shirts and emphasize this is a peaceful demonstration.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
