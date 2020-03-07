Payton seeks representative seat

VALDOSTA – Dr. Alvin Payton Jr. announces his candidacy for Georgia’s District 177 seat in the State House of Representatives in the upcoming primary election.
Payton said he is an active member of the community, previously serving on the Valdosta City Council for 12 years, 10 years as the City Council’s mayor pro tem and on several community boards and organizations.
Payton recently retired as a vice president of community affairs and minority recruitment for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
“I have the time, experience and dedication to create a positive change for the citizens in District 177. It’s time for progress,” Payton said in a statement.
As District 177 representative, Payton said he would focus on education, economic development, affordable health care, felony voting reform, human trafficking and raising the minimum wage.
Primary elections will be held Tuesday, May 19, with early voting for local and state offices beginning Monday April 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.