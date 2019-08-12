Paylo joins Care Medical

VALDOSTA – Care Medical Center has announced the addition of Kate Paylo, DO, FAAPMR to its pain-management practice in both Valdosta and Tifton locations.
Paylo is a double board certified, fellowship trained interventional pain management specialist with more than 10 years of experience in her field, center representatives said.
She completed both her anesthesia/pain management fellowship and physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Virginia where she also served as chief resident.
Paylo’s interests within her field include the diagnosis and treatment of pain conditions including but not limited to spine, musculoskeletal and nerve-related disorders. She has served as a dissertation committee clinical supervisor at Kent State University and as clinical faculty at Ohio University and served as an expert witness and ethical case liaison for the State Medical Board of Ohio.
“Dr. Paylo offers a wealth of expertise in her field,” said Dr. Ryan Moorman, owner of Care Medical Center. “When searching for a provider that meets the quality standards our patients have come to trust in our office, Dr. Paylo meets all expectations and more.”
Paylo maintains certifications in substance-abuse treatment in addiction medicine, center representatives said. She brings extensive experience in a long list of advanced procedures such as platelet-rich plasma injections, genicular nerve blocks, lumbar medial branch nerve radiofrequency ablations, ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks, cervical medial branch blocks and spinal cord stimulator trials just to name a few.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.