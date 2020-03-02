VALDOSTA – Kids of all ages were invited to read to adoptable pets for the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County Pawsitive Reading event Saturday.
Cats and dogs were separated into rooms in case anyone had allergies to one or the other and all animals were kept in cages with chairs beside them for the reader.
Each animal had a brief bio attached to the cage and seemed eager to be read to. Some even fell asleep as they listened to the stories.
All cats were adoptable through the Humane Society and dogs were adoptable through the Lowndes County Animal Shelter. While this was not technically an adoption event, adoption and foster forms were available for those interested.
Humane Society Director Emily Smith said they try to do this event multiple times a year with this being the first one of 2020.
“Kids get excited about reading and it's wonderful socialization for the animals,” Smith said. “It's heartwarming to watch.”
Smith added that all ages are welcome to read but those under 14 must have a parent or guardian with them.
Valora Lepper, 14, is proudly on the autism spectrum, loves cats and has been reading since the age of 2, making this particular event perfect for her.
