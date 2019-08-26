Pauline Baptist observes anniversary

Submitted PhotoPauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Highway, Quitman, observes 120 years Sept. 15. Services begin 10:30 a.m. 

Submitted Photo

Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Highway, Quitman, observes 120 years Sept. 15. Services begin 10:30 a.m. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored