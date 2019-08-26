featured Pauline Baptist observes anniversary 5 hrs ago Submitted PhotoPauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Highway, Quitman, observes 120 years Sept. 15. Services begin 10:30 a.m. Submitted Photo Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Highway, Quitman, observes 120 years Sept. 15. Services begin 10:30 a.m. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Pauline Baptist Church Anniversary Year Photo Service Sponsored Online Poll What do you think of the Performing Arts Committee recommendation that the city should buy the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center to replace Mathis City Auditorium? The PAC recently recommended the city purchase the old VHS Performing Arts Center to replace Mathis City Auditorium. Do you agree with this recommendation? You voted: Yes, the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center would be a great replacement. No, the city should renovate and save Mathis City Auditorium. No, the city should build a new facility. No, the city should team up with a local entity like VSU to build a new facility. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpecial Delivery: Special teams, defense key 'Cats in season-opening win vs. JaguarsTraffic stop results in drug arrestTwo face drug charges after I-75 stopBaby safe after Valdosta police standoffPolice investigate armed robbery of Valdosta convenience storeGood news, bad news for Valdosta job sceneQualifying ends with five Valdosta mayor candidatesFourth candidate files for Valdosta mayorComing out strong: Vikings open season with win over DrewHurting for Housing: Communities fail to offer affordable homes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.