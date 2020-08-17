Patrol: High-speed chase ends in arrest

VALDOSTA — A multi-county high-speed chase ended in an arrest Sunday, according to law enforcement.
The pursuit started at the 40 mile marker southbound on Interstate 75 by Cook County deputies following a car that was doing in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to a statement by the Georgia State Patrol.
Lowndes County sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit; the driver was “very reckless” and throwing contraband out a window, according to the statement.
The driver got off the interstate at Exit 16 and headed west on Ga. 38 at a high rate of speed. The driver tried to make a left turn on Rocky Ford Road and crashed at 10:28 a.m. The driver was arrested without further incident, the statement said.
Troopers from the state patrol’s Valdosta post investigated the crash, though they were not involved in the chase.
The driver was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, the state patrol said. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
