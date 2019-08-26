VALDOSTA – For lead artist Marty Haythorn and volunteer Earl Ingram, a Freedom Park art project is an homage to the military.
And it's personal.
The two put finishing touches this weekend on the six-foot-high, six-foot-wide monument that sits near the Miracle League field in Freedom Park.
The work is part of the Military Tribute Project headed by the Public Art Advisory Committee. It features 250 images.
Representations observe historical events such as the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and both world wars.
Underlining each side of the monument are core military values such as service, commitment, loyalty and selflessness.
An eagle, the nation’s bird, sits atop the monument as it grasps a fish.
“It’s been a major project and a lot of hours put into it but it’s certainly been a labor of love,” Haythorn said.
The stories that are told on several of the monument’s tiles depict local members of the military including a number of Haythorn’s family members.
Haythorn said he discovered new knowledge about one of his ancestors who served in the Mexican-American War.
“In doing my research, I found the campaign maps where they went. … I found pictures of the uniforms. .. I learned a whole lot about him just doing this project,” he said.
A photograph of Ingram is placed on a side marked for the Army; the veteran served in the Army from August 1964 through December 1968.
He served during the Vietnam War era and retired as an E-5.
Ingram has worked with the tribute project since its inception making him one of the most dedicated volunteers, Haythorn said.
“He's just been there; so much support,” he said of Ingram. “He’s just been very regular and contributed a whole lot.”
Participating with the project is rewarding, Ingram said.
The former solider said everyone shown in the tile images took an oath to protect the United States and sacrificed their lives when necessary.
“These people and their dedication and their commitment are the reasons that we’ve been able to live the life that we live today with the freedoms that we have,” Ingram said.
“If it were not for these people, our lives might be totally different," he said. "Some of these people went to war and never came home.”
Haythorn calls the monument a “celebration” rather than a “memorial.”
Workshops were held during the past few months at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as volunteers readied the tribute.
Sementha Mathews, Turner executive director, echoed Ingram in saying the artwork shows military sacrifice and tells stories of the nation’s history.
“Everyone who takes the time to visit this piece, which was purposely placed in Freedom Park, will come away with feelings of pride, respect and gratitude,” she said.
“The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the PAAC thank all patrons who took their time to work on this beautiful addition to the growing number of public art pieces in the community.”
A dedication ceremony is planned 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.