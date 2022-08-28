PATRICK: Three ways the Inflation Act could impact you

Have you heard? The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on Tuesday, Aug. 16. While the $430 billion package includes many provisions, I thought I’d highlight three key areas where you may benefit the most.
Tax credits for energy-related home improvements: The bill includes a 30% tax credit for installing energy-efficient windows, heat pumps or newer appliances. There’s another tax credit for installing solar panels and up to $14,000 worth of rebates for upgrading to new, energy-efficient appliances.
Expanded EV tax credits: If you have an electric vehicle, you’re in luck. New tax credits are immediately available, with up to $4,000 offered for used EVs and up to $7,500 for new EVs. There’s also a tax credit for installing an electric charger in your home (just read the fine print to ensure you qualify).
Prescription drug caps: Some changes don’t take effect right away. For example, insulin payments will be limited to $35 per month for Medicare Part D beneficiaries starting next year. In 2024, overall out-of-pocket drug costs will be limited to $4,000 annually, dropping to $2,000 in 2025.
New legislation can come with benefits as well as new complexities. If you have questions that we can help answer, please feel free to reach out.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, please visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.
Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
