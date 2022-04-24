It’s never too late.
Investing in your future starts today.
Albert Einstein called compound interest “The Eighth Wonder of the World” due to its incredible ability to grow money over time. However, many young earners don’t think they’re established or secure enough to start investing.
Here’s where some young earners are wrong:
Person A puts aside $5,000/year for 10 years from age 25 to 35, then stops investing.
Person B puts aside $5,000/year from age 35 to 65.
If we give them both an 8% interest rate, who ends up with more money by age 65?
After 30 years of investments, Person B will end up with $612,000 saved. However, thanks to compound interest, Person A will end up with $787,000.
That’s right, by only investing for 10 years, but doing it early, Person A ends up with $175,000 more, while investing $100,000 less.
The sooner we can build a plan together, the better. We’re ready to help. Let’s talk today.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.
Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
