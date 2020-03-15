PATRICK: Grappling with the coronavirus

In your investing lifetime, you may only see a situation like the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a few times.
This is a circumstance where complete candor is necessary. The truth is that we can’t yet gauge the full economic impact, and by the time we can, the volatility may have passed.
It’s important to remember that, in terms of market declines, the recent drop isn’t unprecedented. In fact, in the last six day-to-day declines of 3% or greater, the market rebounded higher a month later.
Past performance is no indication of future returns, and it’s uncertain whether history is a good teacher in this instance.
Markets Have the Virus
Right now, markets are reacting to the news because the outcome is unknown. In a way, COVID-19 has “infected” markets all around the world. In times of market uncertainty, some traders believe the best approach is to sell. Fear is driving decisions. Nobody would blame you if this uncertainty gave you a bit of anxiety, as well.
Inflation fears, trade talks, political and international developments ... there’s a lot going on in the world right now. As we’ve seen over the years, events like these can influence stock prices in the short-term. When you hear that the markets are reacting to the latest news, remember: those reactions are a common occurrence, not necessarily a cause for alarm.
You Don’t Buy Snow Tires in a Blizzard
By working together to develop an investment strategy that fits your risk tolerance, time horizon and goals, we have been preparing to weather turbulence. When a blizzard hits, the people who already own snow tires are usually happier than those venturing out into the cold, hoping they’re still in stock. In the same way, it’s generally best to make decisions during periods of low market volatility. We’re in the middle of the storm right now.
Here to Support You
This may be the time you need a trusted financial professional most. During most volatility, we advise you to “stay the course,” and that generally proves to be the best course of action. In times like this, however, it’s easy to question conventional wisdom.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
