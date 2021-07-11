PATRICK: Conducting your mid-year financial checkup

The midpoint of the year is a great time to review your financial position.
With June officially behind us, it’s time to face the facts: we’re headed toward the second half of 2021. While there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the rest of summer, we encourage you to slow down and check up on your financial well-being.
Review your budget: Your spending habits likely look different now than they did in 2020, but did you adjust your yearly budget accordingly? The second half of the year can be expensive, between the holiday season and back-to-school spending. Take some time now to prepare.
Check your credit score: If you plan on moving, purchasing a car or taking out a personal loan this year, you’ll want your credit score in good shape. Your score could have been impacted by recently accrued debt, late payments, hard credit inquiries, identity theft and more.
Prepare for advanced tax credits: If your family is eligible, you may begin receiving advanced child tax credits in July. Families who qualify are expected to receive six installments via direct deposit or mailed check. If you anticipate getting the credit, you may want to talk it over with your tax professional.
With 2021 looking different than last year, take some time to evaluate your financial standings as we prepare for the second half of the year.
Remember, we’re always here if you need assistance reassessing or working towards your financial goals.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.