PATRICK: Are your taxes going to change?

Wise investors take the “big picture” view.
Most likely, you’ve heard what’s brewing in Washington, D.C., called by one of these names.
The Build Back Better Act. Or the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Or the Jobs and Economic Recovery Plan for Working Families.
Regardless of what name you’ve heard, one fact is clear: It is likely to be months before any action is taken.
When bills are being worked on — especially one that’s this size — it’s a good time to take a quick civics refresher.
Right now, the bill is “in committee” with both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The committees are filling in the policy details and the exact financial figures, which can be a long process.
It will then be up to the House and Senate to vote on an identical version of a final bill — if both can agree to a final version.
Right now, it would be hasty to make any portfolio changes based on what’s being discussed and debated. An ambitious investor would have to guess at what policies will be in the final bill, estimate the financial impact and determine what portfolio changes should be made. That’s a tall order.
So as difficult as it may be, the best approach is to wait-and-see. We work with professionals who are watching every twist and turn. If something starts to take shape, we will evaluate the impact.
We also understand that some of you may have concerns about whether your taxes are going to change. If that’s the case, please reach out. We would welcome the chance to speak with you.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
