Patient advocate named Hospital Hero

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County honored Maya Loizeaux as the September Hospital Hero at its monthly board meeting.
Loizeaux is a patient advocate at South Georgia Medical Center and was awarded for her initiative, commitment to patient satisfaction and positive attitude, hospital officials said.
In her role, Loizeaux visits patients throughout the hospital to ensure positive experiences among them and assist where needed. She constantly receives compliments from patients and visitors alike regarding the positive impact she has on them.
“Maya is a team player for sure and a shining star for SGMC,” said Johnny Ball, assistant administrator for communications and public affairs.
Loizeaux thanked everyone in the room and attributed her success to those around her, stating “I love South Georgia Medical Center.”
To nominate a Hospital Hero at SGMC, visit www.sgmc.org/hospital-hero.
