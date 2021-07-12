ATLANTA – Reaching milestones is a cause for celebration, and the state of Georgia’s college savings plan, Path2College, has achieved record growth in recent years, and last year was no exception.
During the last 12 months, the plan saw a 41.5% increase in contributions, as well as a 9% increase in new accounts opened, state officials said in a statement.
“Education is a vital building block to help our children achieve success and we are proud to offer Georgia families a way to help save for continued education,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Today, we applaud an important achievement as the plan reached 250,000 account owners, but more importantly, we are celebrating that with every account opened, more Georgia children have a financial plan to help them achieve their goals.”
As of May 31, there is more than $4.4 billion saved in the Path2College 529 Plan and $1.3 billion has already been used to pay for education-related expenses, state officials said.
For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.
