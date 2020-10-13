VALDOSTA – Pastor Marilyn Thomas of Valdosta has published a new e-book.
“Divine Intelligence Beyond The Human Mind! From The Spiritual University Of God" contains 60 sermons by Thomas. The book can be found on amazon.com, she said in a statement.
"My gratitude is to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for instructing me to publish an e-book of sixty sermons," Thomas said. "... This is my 59th consecutive year in the ministry of Jesus Christ. The Lord spoke to me as He did to Jeremiah centuries ago.
Jeremiah 30:2: “Thus speaketh the Lord God of Israel, saying, 'Write thee all the words that I have spoken unto thee in a book.'”
"This e-book is a combination of my first book of sermons titled, 'The Oracles Of God,' which I published in 1979," she said, "my second book titled 'Divine Intelligence Beyond The Human Mind!: Deborah The Judge And Prophetess; Anointed Above The Fellows,' published in 2017; and new additional sermons for a combined total of 60 sermons."
Jesus declared, St. Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
