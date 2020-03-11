Passport fair coming to Lake Park

LAKE PARK — The Lake Park Post Office at 687 Lakes Boulevard will host a passport fair at 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Passport photo services will be available for those needing a new or updated passport photo.
To obtain a passport, applicants need to:
• Bring proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state, naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable), consular report of birth abroad, certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.
• Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.
• Bring proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached, certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached, valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county) or current valid foreign passport.
• Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.
• The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.
All applicants must appear in person. Minors younger than the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.
Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children younger than 16 are $80 and $35.
The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.
The cost to expedite delivery service is $17.13 paid per application directly to the Department of State. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States and is not valid for passport cards.
Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s Website, usps.com, to get the location of other nearby passport Post Offices and their passport customer service hours. Passport customers may also check the U.S. State Department’s web site, travel.state.gov, to obtain additional information.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.