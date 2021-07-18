VALDOSTA – Four years after opening Glam Girls Spa Party, Talena Nelson decided it was time to expand her brand and offer boys their very own man cave.
Nelson operates Little Man Kave, an interactive gaming studio neighboring its sister business on North Ashley Street. A ribbon cutting was held for the freshman business in early July.
The concept for Little Man Kave stemmed from a birthday party on a gaming truck that Nelson held for her son.
"I always played around with the thought of having a business that offered gaming parties, but I was too consumed with hosting spa parties," she said.
Her companies are diverse in their offerings.
Glam Girls Spa Party focuses on a princess theme and caters to the interests of young girls. There is a section for customers to get their nails done, a room for paint parties, a tea party room and a space that can be transformed into a tent slumber party area.
Also offered are spa parties, glow parties and individual princess spa days.
Artistic outdoor settings act as backdrops for inside photo opportunities while a large swing and a bench behave as props. A couch provides additional seating.
"From the moment you walk into the door at Glam Girls Spa Party, your child is treated like a princess," Nelson said. "Our magical pink environment will sweep your child away as she is pampered and celebrated."
Since opening Glam Girls Spa Party, she said she has received positive feedback and acquires a lot of her customers through social media or word of mouth.
She noted people patron her business from other areas, including from South Carolina.
While the girls are being pampered, next door, there is a space for boys to take part in video games, watch movies and play old-school arcade games.
The gaming rooms all come equipped with gaming chairs and consoles while the theater has movie seats and a popcorn machine.
The arcade features NBA Jam, X-Men vs. Streetfighter, Pac-Man and a basketball set-up.
Customers are able to have gaming parties, movie parties and individual "gaming and chill days," Nelson said. Ultimate Experience parties combine the gaming and theater room.
"I wanted to offer more than just gaming," Nelson said. "I wanted the environment to be just like a man cave. It was only right to name the business Little Man Kave."
Being an entrepreneur is something she always knew she desired.
Nelson said it feels amazing and humbling to be able to operate both Glam Girls Spa Party and Little Man Kave.
"There are endless reasons for this, but the best feeling is making children happy," she said. "That’s my goal and I make sure it is accomplished every time someone steps foot in my doors."
In the future, she'd like to grow her brand in a way that would merge both of her businesses into one.
She encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to follow through with their goals.
"I just wanted to add for anyone who would like to become a business owner, just remember you have full control over your destiny," Nelson said. "Once you become an entrepreneur, you call the shots and make the decisions that ultimately determine the success or failure of your business. Nobody will get in the way of your vision."
Both Glam Girls Spa Party and Little Man Kave are booked by appointment only.
Though masks aren't required, Nelson does ask they be worn. She said the facilities are cleaned and sanitized after each use.
More information: glamgirlsspaparty.com, (229) 437-0339, 1810 N. Ashley St., Suites 6 and 7 and on their respective Facebook and Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.