VALDOSTA – Kids will soon have their Christmas wishes fulfilled.
A Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 601 N. Lee St. It is sponsored by the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness.
The free breakfast was established to benefit the agency’s homeless clients, said Ronnie Mathis, executive director.
Children will meet with Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas.
Community members are asked to sponsor a child and donate items on his or her wish list.
Requested items vary, organizers said. Administrative Assistant Diann Metts said a child asked for coloring books one year.
“These kids, pretty much, they’re appreciative of whatever they can get being that they understand their situation with their parents,” Mathis said. “They’re not asking for a whole lot.”
Recipients are from Valdosta City Schools, the Pines Family Campus, Lanier County Schools and the SGPEH Housing program.
Hundreds of kids have benefitted from the Christmas program, Mathis said.
He recalls one child crying to Santa Claus that he wouldn’t get what he wanted for Christmas, which happened to be a remote-control car.
“I said Santa’s going to get it for you, and he just hugged my neck,” Mathis said. “Just the look on their faces when they make their wish, it’s remarkable to me.”
He said they “light up” when they pick up their gifts.
Gifts will be received Dec. 9 until Dec. 19.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a child or donating a gift, contact Metts at (229) 293-7301 or dmetts@sgpeh.org.
