VALDOSTA – Dr. Terri Hundley has been working with the Boys and Girls Club and Lowndes Middle School for the last several years to provide advanced student services.
Hundley is an eighth-grade teacher from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and director of the LMS after-school program from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. She began working with the BGC in 2013 as an after-school program teacher.
Bill Haskin, LMS principal, said, “Dr. Hundley has been able to initiate and implement ideas from the Boys and Girls Club that has helped our program over the last five years.”
In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, LMS has been able to serve almost 90 students after school for the last five years, through a grant opportunity. This year marks the sixth of the partnership in the after-school learning program.
The 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs offer students a broad array of additional services, programs and activities designed to complement the regular academic program such as youth development activities, counseling programs, arts, music, physical fitness, and wellness, financial literacy, environmental literacy, career, and technical programs, according to United States Department of Education.
The grant is awarded to state educational agencies, which in turn manage statewide competitions and award grants to eligible entities.
Bill Holt, BGC vice president of operations, said the BGC acts as the agent for the LMS program using the grant to fund summer and school year activities, teacher pay, food, transportation, etc.
“The program allows us to help increase the learning time and play on the same team to make a difference in students lives,” Holt said.
Hundley said, “The program allows the students to learn in a less stressful environment, with more one-on-one time and building positive relationships with teachers outside of their normal teachers. We have helped a lot of students gain the confidence they need to succeed in and outside of the classroom."
LMS after-school program provides services for life skills students, mental health check-ins with counselors and migrant coordinators for migrant students.
“The program provides as many services as we provide throughout the day,” Haskin said.
The LMS program is available Monday through Thursday, after school for three hours, students are fed and are able to take the bus home.
Haskin and Hundley said the program is flexible enough for student-athletes to attend in between their practice and game schedules.
While this program is offered Monday through Thursday in the fall and spring, there is an opportunity for students to participate during the summer.
“The summer program is an opportunity for us to do pre-teaching and get students ready for the upcoming school year,” Hundley said. “It’s a great transition for upcoming sixth graders, who are dealing with change in school, teachers and much more.”
The after-school program is not only about learning but building experiences outside of the classroom. Hundley said students are rewarded with games, educational trips, attendance at athletic events and overall exposure to new experiences.
