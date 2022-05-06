HAHIRA – A part-time firefighter was recently honored for his perseverance.
During a campaign event at Church Street Cafe, state Rep. John LaHood, District 175, announced the passing of House Resolution 994, an official recognition and commendation of Cade Bailey Ply, a part-time firefighter and welder at Langdale Forest Products.
While en-route to his welding job, Ply was severely injured by a drunk driver in a collision and has endured several surgeries and ongoing physical therapy. LaHood wanted to specifically honor him for the “courage he has displayed throughout this entire ordeal.”
“Cade’s perseverance and determination throughout his recovery are a testament to his bravery and spirit, such attributes of this young man will serve him well during his training at Valdosta, Georgia’s Fire Academy and beyond,” LaHood said.
LaHood continued reading the House’s resolution, noting that the members look “with great anticipation” toward the bright and promising future of one of “Georgia’s finest young citizens.”
