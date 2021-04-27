Part of Gordon Street closed for emergency repair

VALDOSTA — A portion of Gordon Street near Hightower Street will be closed until further notice due to an emergency repair, according to a City of Valdosta statement.
Work crews were scheduled to be onsite Tuesday night to determine the cause of the road issue and extent of repairs needed, the statement said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Traffic control and devices have been placed in the area.
For questions regarding the closure, call the city engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
