Parks & Rec schedules July 4 fireworks

VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority hosts South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day.
The VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular is set for Monday, July 4.
The show will begin at nightfall, starting about 9:15-9:30 p.m., said Jessica Catlett, VLPRA’s marketing and public relations director.
The show is free to the public and VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of Interstate 75, between exits 16 and 18 toward Brooks County.
In the event the show is rained out, the VLPRA will reschedule the fireworks for Tuesday, July 5.
VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and reminds the public to not stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show.
Find more information on the show at the authority’s website, www.vlpra.com. VLPRA will provide real-time updates on social media at facebook.com/vlpra or on Twitter @vlpratweets as the authority prepares to start the show on the Fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.