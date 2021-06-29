VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is bringing the fun home with free “Camp in a Bag” activity kits during July.
VLPRA is giving out 100 bags each week filled with crafts and games for kids 5-10 years old, parks and rec representatives said in a statement.
VLPRA’s drive-through bag pickup starts at noon every Thursday in July at VLPRA’s main office, 1901 N. Forrest St.
Staff will hand out bags as long as supplies last, parks and rec representatives said. Bags are limited and are first come, first serve.
Each week has a different theme and corresponding activities. The initial July 1 bag is “Red, White, and Blue” themed, filled with activities celebrating Independence Day. Other themes include “Under the Sea,” “Into the Wild” and “Out of this World.”
"Swing on by Thursday and pick up your Camp in a Bag before they are all gone," representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.