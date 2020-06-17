VALDOSTA – Parks and recs officials offer parents a free summer activity for their kids weekly.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority “brings the fun home” with Camp in a Bag activity kits, according to officials.
Each week, the authority hands out about 100 bags with crafts and games for children ages 5-10 in a drive-through fashion. The themes vary every week.
The theme starting Wednesday, June 24, is "Under the Sea." For July 1, it's "Stars and Stripes," and "VLPRA Rocks" starts July 8.
Organizers said supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bag pickup starts noon every Wednesday through July 29 at the authority, 1901 N. Forrest St.
More information is at facebook.com/vlpra.
