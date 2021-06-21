Parks & Rec moves facilities meeting Jun 21, 2021 3 hrs ago VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority facilities committee meeting has been moved, authority representatives said. It will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the VLPRA administrative office, 1901 N. Forrest St. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Committee Meeting Representative Valdosta Law Recreation Authority Facilities Office Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLowndes sheriff: Four teens charged with murder'Extra' Talented: Valdosta, Tennessee residents act in 'Bandit'Settlement accepted in VPD excessive force caseTwo drown in Brooks CountyMCV4 vaccine required for school yearValdosta police mourn loss of one of their ownChrist the King moves out of downtownLowndes County Food ScoresRICHARDS: Business About TownSupreme unveils first boat: Plans three per day by November Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.