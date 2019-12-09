VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is holding its Third Annual Junior Winnersville Classic.
The elementary school version of the area’s biggest football rivalry will happen on two nights: Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, parks & rec officials said.
The Classic is the all-star game for the authority’s school-based youth football league. All-star players from all of the parks & rec teams will be divided into Vikings and Wildcats and play in four games, authority officials said.
Tuesday, kindergarten teams play 5:30 p.m., first-grade teams play 6:30 p.m., and third-grade teams play 7:30 p.m. Thursday, second-grade teams play 6 p.m. and the fourth-/fifth-grade league plays 7 p.m.
Admission is free and the authority encourages everyone to attend and support the future Wildcat and Viking stars.
Anyone who can’t attend can listen to the live radio broadcast on 96.1 FM and 1150 AM. And anyone around the globe can watch the games via internet livestream. The link will be available each night at vlpra.com.
