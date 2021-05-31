VALDOSTA – Members of the military are being honored in the inaugural Flags of Freedom display in Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks and Recreation Authority sponsors the display that features 50 flags representative of the United States.
Signs that list "the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II on" and signs honoring airmen who died while stationed at Moody Air Force Base are also featured, according to a statement from the authority.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to set up this type of display,” Kelly Hritz, program coordinator, said in the statement. “We’ve been planning it for quite a while and the idea has evolved from just flags to both flags and signs.”
In preparation for its memorial, the parks and rec authority scoured the National Archives and partnered with Moody AFB's historian to gather names, said Jessica Catlett, authority marketing and public relations director.
“We tried to get names from World War I but most of those records were lost in a fire,” Catlett said in a statement. “But we were able to find more than 100 fallen service members from all the other conflicts since. These were local folks who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s truly humbling.”
Volunteers from Moody and the community helped assemble the display, Catlett said.
Residents may view it starting May 28 until the week of July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.