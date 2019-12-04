Parks & Rec hosts Christmas activities

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority brings Six Days of Christmas to the local community.
• Cookies with Claus is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the VLPRA main office, 1901 N. Forrest St.
Admission is $2 per person.
Children will be able decorate cookies, participate in crafts and meet with Santa Claus. They can also make bell necklaces and a Christmas tree from a ribbon, authority members said.
“They love it. I think that the fun thing that they really like is visiting with Santa, and of course, who doesn’t like a cookie,” said Kelly Hritz, authority program coordinator.
• The Azalea Winds Community Band performs at the Fourth Annual Six Days of Christmas Symphony 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the VLPRA senior center, 1360 E. Park Ave.
The band presents “A New Age Holiday” at the free concert.
“This is a band that’s made up of retired and current band directors from several counties; some from Lowndes County, Brooks County, Ware County,” Hritz said. “They come from all over.”
Coffee and light snacks will be served.
• The Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K is 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road. Check-in is 7 a.m.
Pre-registration is $15 and race day registration is $20. To guarantee a T-shirt, registration must be completed by Friday, Dec. 6.
Hritz said the 5K is the authority’s way of catering to the strong running community opposed to only spotlighting athletics.
Some participants choose to run in bells and their ugly Christmas sweaters, she said.
“Some people just get all into it, so it’s hilarious to see what people come up with,” Hritz said.
Awards are given to the overall male and female, as well as, the top male and female in each age division.
Participants will receive free snacks and beverages.
• A Movie in the Park screening of “The Star” is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Drexel Park, 1401 N. Patterson St.
Admission is free.
Concessions will be available.
• Spaghetti with Santa is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the VLPRA main office.
Admission is $5 per person. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Santa Claus will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Door prizes, such as ornaments and candy, will be available.
• The authority partners with the City of Valdosta to bring a second Movie in the Park that features “The Grinch" (2018).
It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, near Valley Street behind the historic Lowndes County Courthouse downtown.
Concessions will be available.
Visit vlpra.com for more information.
