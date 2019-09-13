VALDOSTA — Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is holding public input sessions as part of its master plan process.
The sessions give residents the opportunity to voice their opinions and priorities for local parks and recreation facilities and programs, authority officials said. VLPRA will use the input to create a master plan that will serve as a road map for future operations and growth, they said.
Six different meetings at various locations are planned to give all residents in Valdosta and Lowndes County the opportunity to attend. The general public is encouraged to attend the drop-in sessions, and can stay for a portion of the time or for the entire meeting. The sessions are free and open to all ages.
The meeting schedule is:
Monday, Sept. 16
• 5:30-7 p.m. at VLPRA’s Main Office, 1901 N. Forrest St., Valdosta.
• 7:30-9 p.m. at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St., Hahira.
Tuesday, Sept, 17
• 5:30-7 p.m. at the Naylor Community Center, 6030 Savannah Road, Naylor.
• 7:30-9 p.m. at Sallas Mahone Elementary School cafeteria, 3686 Lake Laurie Drive, Valdosta.
Wednesday, September 18
5:30-7 p.m. at the Mildred Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St., Valdosta.
7:30-9 p.m. at South Lowndes Recreation Complex, 6440 Ocean Pond Ave., Lake Park.
The meeting list is available at www.vlpra.com and at facebook.com/vlpra
More information, call the VLPRA main office, (229) 259-3507.
