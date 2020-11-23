VALDOSTA – Kids ages 5-10 years old will receive a sweet gift noon- 2p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts "S'mores and More" at its 1901 N. Forrest St. main facility.
Recipients will get free activity kits with s'mores kits, crafts and games, organizers said. Bags are limited to about 100 and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event will be held in a drive-through fashion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.