VALDOSTA – The parks and rec authority's upcoming Easter event is slated for children diagnosed with special needs.
The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Miracle Field in Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts the event in partnership with the Miracle League of Valdosta.
Starting at 11:15 a.m., guests will hunt for 4,000 Easter eggs filled with toys and candy "in a fully accessible environment," according to organizers. Anyone who locates the golden eggs will receive prizes.
Organizers said the hunt will occur in two separate areas, one for children ages 2 to 6 and one for children ages 7 to 12.
"'Beep eggs' will be provided to visually impaired participants, and the use of pecan picker-uppers (is) for our participants with physical impairments," organizers said.
The Easter Bunny will be on site for photo opportunities. There will be socially distanced arts and crafts.
Call (229) 259-3507 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.