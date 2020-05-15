VALDOSTA – Construction continued on the Taylor-Cowart park as other parks around Lowndes County prepared to reopen this week.
Crews worked on Taylor-Cowart’s gazebo and playground area, giving the Bemiss Road park a new look.
“Taylor-Cowart Park, you won’t recognize it in two or three weeks once we finish it,” said George Page, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
The in-house project, which started April 30 and includes new irrigation, costs about $150,000. A brand-new playground set has a price tag of $130,000, he said.
Funding comes from the parks and rec budget and special-purpose local-option sales tax dollars.
Renovations are also being completed at the VLPRA’s senior center.
“By us doing these projects in-house with our maintenance team, the senior center landscape and the site renovation at Taylor-Cowart saves us tens of thousands of dollars,” Page said. “We’re very fortunate to have folks that can know how to do that. We have a very talented maintenance team here at VLPRA.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic caused parks to close in March, parks and rec officials said daily operations still continued.
While the parks reopened Thursday, visitors face some restrictions.
Playgrounds, the senior citizen center and the Mildred Hunter Community Center all remain closed through June 12 when a reassessment of a possible reopening will take place.
While parks and recreational open areas and walking pads are open, facilities are not available for rentals or reservations until June 12.
People can do one-way walking, running, biking, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and use ponds while practicing social distancing in the open spaces of parks.
Boat ramps are open but people fishing must remain 10 feet apart.
Basketball courts are open and players must practice social distancing; officials said competitive games are prohibited.
While individuals and families are encouraged to use all of the parks and rec facilities, large groups and teams are not allowed.
Athletic teams may not conduct practice on any of these facilities. Parks and rec spring sports are canceled.
Tournaments and pools are closed until further notice. Restrooms are closed.
Tennis courts are open but officials are requiring players practice social distancing.
The physical recreational center is closed, but the virtual recreational center is open.
“It has a ton of ideas just to keep people engaged and active,” said Jessica Catlett, parks and recreation marketing and public relations director.
The Freedom Park dog park is closed until further notice.
Summer camps are postponed until further notice.
Families and individuals are encouraged to exercise and have picnics in the parks. Picnic pavilions are closed until further notice.
Additional sanitizers are present throughout facilities.
More informations is online at vlpra.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.