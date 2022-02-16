Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 9:04 pm
The Cattle Company at Parker Farms will host Market Days from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Parker Farms is located at 9440 Coffee Road in Hahira. Over 30 local vendors will be at the event.
