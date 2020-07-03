Park music series continues

VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts the Hot Grease Band for a Music in the Park Summer Concert, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Sponsored by Mackey Lumber, the live concert pays tribute to the late Jim Sineath by bringing together the band he created and performed with from 2008-14. Band members Jerry Newman, Chip Tanner, David Rodock and Bill Vendemo will perform several originals from their earlier days, as well as a mix of local favorites and all-time classic party music, arts center representatives said in a statement.
"Community members are invited to bring their picnics, blankets or chairs to this free community concert, and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music," they said.
On-site vendors are Rico’s Taco Truck and Jessie’s Catering (beverages) or patrons may choose to carry out from several downtown restaurants or bring their own culinary favorites, center representatives said.
The Music in the Park concerts will continue 7-9 p.m. on the second Friday of every month through November and feature favorite local musicians, center representatives said. The concerts are free to the public, thanks to local business sponsorships.
At 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, The Dabbit Trio, sponsored by IPG Incorporated, will perform for the community.
For more information about attending the concert series or sponsoring one of the future concert events, contact the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787, visit www.turnercenter.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
