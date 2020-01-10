VALDOSTA – The city engineering department has announced the Park Avenue and Forrest Street intersection improvement project is moving forward.
The project features some pavement widening and striping, city officials said. It will relieve much of the congestion experienced daily, they said. The work is partially funded by the state.
A meeting to discuss the project has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Jan. 21, at LifeLion Ministries, 1601 E. Park Ave.
City staff and the contractor will be present to discuss the work and any impacts.
For more information, call (229) 259-3530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.