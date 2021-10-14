VALDOSTA – A parent voiced concern this week over the Valdosta City Schools mask mandate.
Amy Woods, a parent of Valdosta Middle and Valdosta High School students, spoke during the public portion of the Valdosta Board of Education meeting.
“I would like the board to help the public understand what you are waiting on concerning cases reported in the community or within the schools,” Woods said. “I do not see the virus disappearing anytime soon and it is not realistic for a child to wear a mask eight hours a day for the rest of their school years.”
She shared concerns from her ninth grader who hates wearing the mask everyday versus her seventh grader who has gotten used to wearing the mask.
Woods said parents should be given the option to send their children to school with or without a mask.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said, “Based on the results of the survey and current data published, we are getting closer to having that discussion.”
The survey asked “Would you be in favor of loosening the mask mandate?” to gauge public thoughts on relaxing the mask mandate in the near future, due to the decreasing virus cases within the school system.
The survey generated 3,489 respondents including teachers, staff, parents and students.
The survey results reported 2,112 teachers, staff, students and parents were opposed to relaxing the mask mandate, while 1,378 favored relaxing the mask mandate.
“As I promised the parents once the numbers decreased considerably, like they are now, we would discuss lifting the masks mandate,” Cason said.
The survey results were shared in the Sept. 28 meeting.
Cason asked parents and the public to give the board more time to make a decision to ensure the number of cases in the district will continue decreasing.
The board adopted the 2021-26 strategic plan.
The board’s legislative committee, led by board member Warren Lee discussed connecting with state, city and county governments to build relationships to benefit the district.
Cason will draft a letter to each legislative member to meet with the board.
The board went into executive session Tuesday. There will be no regular meeting Nov. 9, in early observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
