Paoletti named top wealth advisor

VALDOSTA – Morgan Stanley recently named Joseph Paoletti, CFP, a senior vice president and financial advisor in the Valdosta wealth management office, to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 list of best-in-state wealth advisors for Georgia.
Forbes’ best-in-state wealth advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience, according to a magazine statement.
"The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews," according to the statement.
Paoletti, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1996, is a native of Valdosta. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in financial planning from the University of Georgia.
“I am pleased that Joe is representing Morgan Stanley,” said Elizabeth Cambareri, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Valdosta office. “To be named to this list recognizes Joe’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”
"Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities, and insurance, retirement and trust services," according to the statement.
