VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Ansley Panizzi executive director of Langdale Place.
Panizzi has 24 years of long-term care experience at Langdale Place, most recently serving as the assistant director of the facility for more than 15 years, hospital officials said in a statement.
In her new position, Panizzi will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility.
Panizzi holds an associate of applied science in information services, a bachelor of science in administrative services and a master of public administration, all from Valdosta State University.
Panizzi said she is excited about her new role and the opportunity to build upon a solid foundation.
"As Langdale Place has embarked on its 30th year in operation, we have remained a pillar in the senior living market. Our establishment within the community and as an affiliate of South Georgia Medical Center will continue to allow our facility to thrive and serve the needs of seniors," she said. "I am eager to continue our long-standing tradition of excellence in caring for our residential community and leading alongside our amazing group of employees at Langdale Place."
Originally from Blakely, Panizzi has called Valdosta home for nearly 30 years.
She is married to Sean Panizzi and together they have three daughters, Kate, Ellie and Amelia Jane.
For more information on Langdale Place, visit langdaleplace.com.
