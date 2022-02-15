VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic on vehicle pricing as it approves the purchase of six, one-half ton crew cab trucks with regular beds.
Four trucks were purchased for the Engineering and Utilities Departments, but the purchase is $7,000 over what’s been paid in the past.
City Purchasing Agent Greg Brown said Wade Ford, a dealer in Smyrna, Georgia, was the low bidder at $148,762.20. He said the city is running into issues with the supply chain again.
“We happened to get these from someone who ordered ahead of time and so we slid in there,” Brown said. “These are about $7,000 more than we paid last year and, again, that goes to the raw materials.”
By that, he meant the semiconductor chip shortage. The price is still within budget, Brown said.
The two one-half ton extended crew cab trucks with regular beds for the Finance and Inspections Departments are also over their prior purchase totals by $7,000.
Wade Ford is the low bidder once again at $65,499.60 which is still within the budget.
“Hopefully next year things will get back in line,” Brown said.
The City of Valdosta will be paying $168,300 to JWA Contracting, LLC, for emergency sewer main repairs at Sugar Creek which were performed in December 2021 after months of delays.
Two easements, a drainage easement, and a drainage and sewer easement, were approved for Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC, for the purpose of draining the roadway coming into the property and yielding utilities to the property.
Mayor Scott James Matheson will be executing a contract item agreement/memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation to perform utility adjustments for a roadway project.
This roadway project will mill and resurface four-and-a-half miles of Highway 84, Hill Avenue from Rockyford Road to just east of Jones Street, according to Utilities Head David Frost.
Frost said the Utilities Department discovered 75 valve boxes and 81 manholes needing adjustment for the project.
The City could enter into a second contract to handle these utility adjustments in conjunction with the roadway project, but Frost said the effort in doing so is more complex and costly.
These adjustments will be included in the GDOT roadway contract with the work estimated at $332,688.90
The City also adopted the Public Transit Title VI plan which is a follow up to the GDOT request to adopt a title plan in 2021 to enter a contract bringing public transportation to Valdosta.
Deputy City Manager of Operations Richard Hardy said the City must adopt the Title VI plan because the actual plan was approved by GDOT.
Three appointments were made to organizations around Valdosta.
Edward Cochran, who received four out of seven council votes, will replace Mickey Wells in the Central Valdosta and Downtown Development Authorities.
Laura Yale was reappointed to the Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission. Sally Querin was set for reappointment as well but did not finish her application. She will be set for reappointment at a later date, according to Matheson.
Thomas Humphries was appointed to the Valdosta Tree Commission.
