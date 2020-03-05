Pair face drug charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop led to a pair of arrests on drug charges, according to police.
At about 9:32 p.m., Feb. 27, officers stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. One of the officers noticed the driver was concealing narcotics in his hand, the statement said.
The driver resisted arrest but was detained after a brief struggle, police said. Two other occupants of the car fled on foot; one was captured, according to the statement.
One of the runners disposed of a bag that contained marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics, police said.
According to the statement, the driver, Corey B. Bressant-Pegues, 33, of Valdosta, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of cocaine. Passenger Christopher James Williams, 26, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer, police aid.
The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
