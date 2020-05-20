Pair face drug charges

VALDOSTA — Two men in Lowndes County face drug charges after searches were carried out at multiple locations Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officers with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division served search warrants stemming from a lengthy investigation of two suspected drug distributors, according to a sheriff’s office statement released Wednesday.
The search warrants were served along the 1900 block of Gornto Road and the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, the statement said. Deputies found approximately 15 pounds of what is believed to be marijuana, cocaine cutting agents, MDMA (a.k.a. “ecstasy”) and prescription medication, as well as three firearms, one reported as stolen in Lanier County, the sheriff’s office said.
A third search was conducted along the 400 block of Connell Road; about $18,000 in cash was recovered in the three searches, the statement said.
The investigation into the two suspects originated with another recent search warrant in north Lowndes County, according to the statement.
Maurice Hill and Onesimus Sims are charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of firearms by convicted felons, according to the sheriff’s office’s release.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
