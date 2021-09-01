Pair charged with Cook County child sex trafficking

SPARKS — A pair of suspects — one from Alpharetta, one from Maryland — have been charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes in Cook County and Athens-Clarke County, according to state authorities.
On April 16, 2020, the GBI was asked by the Sparks Police Department to assist with a missing person’s case, a GBI statement said Wednesday.
The investigation led agents to Chestertown, Maryland, where a 14-year-old girl was found at a Chestertown man’s residence. Further investigation identified the Alpharetta man as the Chestertown man’s associate, the GBI said.
At this point in the investigation, one victim has been identified.
On July 21, the Alpharetta suspect was arrested in Cook County for conspiracy to commit interstate interference with custody, interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the statement said.
On Aug. 31, the Alpharetta suspect — identified as a 23-year-old male — was arrested in Athens on the following charges, the GBI said:
— Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) and enticing a minor (Cook County charges);
— Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Child molestation (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Aggravated child molestation (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Statutory rape (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Kidnapping (Athens-Clarke County charge).
The GBI also secured warrants for the Maryland suspect — a 50-year-old male — with the following charges:
— Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) (Cook County charge);
— Two counts of enticing a minor (Cook County charge);
— Interstate Interference with custody (Cook County charge);
— Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Kidnapping (Athens-Clarke County charge);
— Enticing a minor (Athens-Clarke County charge).
The arrest status of the Maryland man was not immediately clear.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI’s Regional Office in Douglas, (912) 389-4103, or the Sparks Police Department, (229) 546-8211. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.