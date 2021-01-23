Pair arrested on marijuana charges in Lanier

RAY CITY — Two men were arrested on drug charges in Lanier County Wednesday, according to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s investigators were in the area of Jimmy Circle and claimed to smell marijuana, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators found a suspect at a Jimmy Circle house; the suspect became uncooperative and closed and locked the door, deputies said.
While investigators were getting a search warrant, they said marijuana was being flushed inside the house; investigators prevented the further destruction of evidence, the statement said.
When the house was searched, scales, packaging and storage containers were found and marijuana was recovered from the house’s drain line, the sheriff’s office said.
Michael Thomas and Austin Lane were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
